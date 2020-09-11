Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 11, 2020
China, India reach consensus on easing border tensions

(Xinhua)    10:46, September 11, 2020

MOSCOW, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar reached a five-point consensus on the developments in the border areas as well as on bilateral relations, according to a joint press statement released here on Thursday.

The two foreign ministers, the statement said, agreed that both sides should follow the series of consensus reached between the two countries' leaders on developing China-India relations, including not allowing differences to become disputes.

Noting that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side, they also agreed that the border troops of the two sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions.

They said that both sides shall abide by the existing agreements and protocol on bilateral boundary affairs, maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and avoid any action that could escalate matters.

Meanwhile, the two sides will continue dialogue and communication through the Special Representative mechanism on the China-India boundary question, while the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs should also continue its meetings.

The two ministers agreed that as the situation eases, the two sides should expedite work to conclude new confidence building measures to maintain and enhance peace and tranquillity in the border areas, the statement added.

