Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Meanwhile, 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported -- eight in Shanghai, four in Guangdong, and one each in Liaoning, Sichuan and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Thursday, 19 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 2,619 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,462 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 157 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,168, including the 157 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,377 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, while 6,709 close contacts were still under medical observation after 308 were discharged Thursday, according to the commission.

Also on Thursday, 22 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed one.

The commission said 311 asymptomatic cases, including 309 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Thursday, 4,913 confirmed cases including 99 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 496 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,582 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 475 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.