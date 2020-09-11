Hong Kong Coalition to build consensus in society to move forward

HONG KONG, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Coalition will continue to strive to fight COVID-19, promote economic development and publicize the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the coalition's leaders said.

The Hong Kong Coalition has taken a series of actions on safeguarding the well being of people in Hong Kong, Tam Yiu-chung, secretary-general of the coalition, told Xinhua in a recent interview, adding that they will mobilize all sectors of the society to help Hong Kong to restore prosperity and stability as soon as possible.

Since it was launched in May, the coalition has made it a priority to help the community fight COVID-19 and distributed about 10 million face masks to people in need.

"We believe that the distribution of masks can provide the public with necessary epidemic prevention supplies and help restore social life to normal," Tam said.

The coalition has actively mobilized the public to participate in a universal community testing program launched on Sept. 1 by the HKSAR government.

"We hope to eliminate the source of infection and cut off the invisible transmission chain," Tam said.

The employment situation in Hong Kong is not optimistic due to the epidemic. The coalition is actively taking measures to help more fresh graduates with their job hunt.

Kennedy Wong, a deputy secretary-general of the coalition, said they planned to provide career counseling to hundreds of fresh graduates who have not yet found jobs.

"We have information on more than 2,000 jobs, most of which are in Hong Kong and some are in the mainland," Wong said, adding that they have been matching the requirements of these positions with students' abilities and wishes.

Tam believed that the national security law for Hong Kong has played an important role in promoting the restoration of peace in Hong Kong.

"In the past period of time, rioters were rampant and they damaged metro stations, banks and other facilities. After the implementation of the law, violence has been greatly reduced," he said.

As some people still have bias against the law, the coalition will continue to enhance publicity on the law, Tam said.

As of June 30, more than 9,000 people have been arrested over the social unrest starting from June last year in Hong Kong. Among them, 40.4 percent were students.

In view of this, the coalition will strengthen the education of young people to raise their awareness of national security and law-abiding, Tam added.

The Hong Kong Coalition was launched on May 5, with an aim of uniting the community, upholding "one country, two systems", finding a way out of the current predicament for Hong Kong, and building a stable and prosperous Hong Kong.