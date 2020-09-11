Commentary: Plot to politicize Beijing winter games through human rights accusations futile

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Certain non-governmental organizations have sent a letter to the chief of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), calling on the committee to reconsider its choice to award Beijing the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in light of China's human rights record.

These irresponsible accusations disregard the basic facts and are merely an attempt to politicize sports -- a move running counter to the spirit of the Olympic Charter -- in order to contain China's development.

Those without bias can see the progress of China's human rights cause since the People's Republic of China was founded seven decades ago. China became the world's second-largest economy without resorting to warfare, colonialism or slavery, as Western countries did. The 1.4 billion Chinese people of all 56 ethnic groups live harmoniously together. Over the past four decades, the per capita income of the Chinese people has increased more than 25 times. More than 850 million people have shaken off poverty, contributing over 70 percent to global poverty reduction.

China has adopted targeted measures to effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of ethnic minority groups, women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities, ensuring their equal statuses as well as giving them equal opportunities to participate in social life and enjoy the fruits of the country's material and cultural progress. The country has developed the world's largest education, social security, medical services and community-level democracy systems, offering solutions for international human rights protections.

Yet some forces in the West continue to smear China under the pretext of human rights issues, jumping at each and every opportunity to do so. This time they have plotted to use the IOC's international influence to advance their own agendas.

They attacked local government's righteous and effective measures to eradicate the root causes of terrorism and religious extremism in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

On the Tibet issue, their slander is not worth refuting given the region's lasting prosperity, stability, ethnic solidarity and social harmony.

In another blatant falsehood, they fabricated rumors about the "erasure" of Inner Mongolian culture and language, regardless of the fact that the freedom of ethnic minorities to use and develop their own spoken and written languages is fully protected. Mandarin teaching helps bring richer education resources and more opportunities in career and personal development for ethnic minority students. It also helps promote local social and economic progress and maintains national unity.

The Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is not a human rights issue either. The law has restored stability in Hong Kong and will give the city more opportunities to participate in national development. It has not in any way affected the lawful rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents.

The above-mentioned issues are just some of groundless accusations against China by certain groups. What they truly care about is never human rights. They care about using human rights as a cover to put the IOC in jeopardy, suppress China's development and undermine its stability. The attempt will only prove futile. China is determined to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Games will be China's new contribution to the Olympic Movement after the 2008 Summer Games. China will work together with all sides to make the Games a splendid gathering of international athletes.

As IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday, preparations for Beijing 2022 are "on track and going well."

China's step toward writing great sporting history will not be hampered by a plot to politicize sports, which has itself tainted the name of human rights.