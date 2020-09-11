Experts say Xi's speech commending COVID-19 role models shows philosophy of putting lives first

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at a meeting to commend role models in the fight against COVID-19 has demonstrated China's commitment to the philosophy of putting people's lives front and center, setting an example for the rest of the world, experts have said.

At the meeting held here on Tuesday morning, Xi said that China has made major strategic achievements in the battle against COVID-19, demonstrating the notable advantages of the Communist Party of China's leadership and the country's socialist system, the great strength of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation, the profound heritage of Chinese civilization, and the nation's sense of responsibility as a major and responsible country.

Haitham Al-Sayed, a researcher at Saudi Arabia's think tank Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge, said that China commended the role models for their great contributions toward the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which embodies the principle of putting people's lives first and sets a good example for the international community.

"During the difficult times of fighting the epidemic, Chinese people have shown solidarity and the medical workers have made huge sacrifices to save lives across the country. At the same time, the Chinese government has aided the international community to support the global fight against COVID-19," Al-Sayed said, adding that this represents Xi's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Essam Al-Qaddy, deputy director of the Egyptian parliament's health committee, said that China has taken people's lives as a top priority and managed to swiftly contain the spread of the virus by taking stringent prevention and control measures.

The Chinese people were clearly aware of the severity of the pandemic and strictly abided by government measures, Al-Qaddy said, noting that the rest of the world should learn from China's actions.

Eyal Leshem, director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases of the Sheba Medical Center in Israel, commended China's "very robust response" to the pandemic, adding that China is serving as a model for other countries around the world on how to respond to a massive outbreak.

The trust between the Chinese people and the government has also played a key role in prevailing over the pandemic, he noted.

Moussa Diaw, a professor at Gaston Berger University in Senegal, said that China's willingness to share the vaccine with developing countries when it is available embodies the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind that Chinese leaders and the government have always championed.