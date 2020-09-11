China's remarkable control of pandemic, efforts to develop vaccines help more countries, says Egyptian official

CAIRO, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's remarkable control of the COVID-19 pandemic and its efforts to develop and produce vaccines will help more countries to protect their people, an Egyptian official said in an interview with Xinhua Wednesday.

Ayman Aboul-Ela, deputy chairman of the Egyptian Parliament's Health Committee, said that China has notably succeeded in controlling the spread of the virus, and that his country is in contact with the Chinese side to participate in the manufacture of the Chinese coronavirus vaccines once approved.

"China is currently conducting trials on vaccines," said Aboul-Ela, pointing out that Egypt is in constant contact with the authorities in China to manufacture the vaccines as soon as they proved effective in trials.

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday that Chinese companies are currently docking with medical departments in Egypt, noting that vaccine cooperation between the two countries will become a good example in the global fight against the pandemic.

"This also proves that China is always willing to help the others, especially developing countries," Liao added.

The Egyptian official highlighted the great cooperation between China and Arab countries, especially the exchange of treatment protocols and experiences through meetings that brought together health experts from the two sides.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, China has held video conferences with health experts from more than 20 Arab countries and dispatched medical teams to many Arab countries.

China also assisted Arab countries in procuring anti-virus materials in China and supported the orderly resumption of production in Arab countries.

He explained that the coronavirus crisis revealed the strength of relations between China and Arab countries, especially Egypt, expressing his belief that relations between the two sides will witness more constructive cooperation.

"A partnership has emerged after the pandemic, especially in the medical field and the medical and pharmaceutical industries," he said, stressing that China has reached advanced stages in the field of medical technology, which could be a new area of cooperation between Arab countries and China.

Egypt and China have also been working together to fight the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise, Aboul-Ela said.

In early February, Egypt provided aid for China to help in its fight against COVID-19, with China later sending three batches of medical aid to the North African country.

Meanwhile, Aboul-Ela affirmed that Egypt dealt with the novel coronavirus with absolute professionalism, noting that the precautionary measures taken by the Egyptian government and its lockdown and curfews came at the appropriate times.