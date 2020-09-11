ADB provides 50 mln USD to implement Bangladesh PPP infrastructure projects

DHAKA, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the government of Bangladesh Thursday signed agreements for 50 million U.S. dollars in loan to promote, fund and implement public-private partnership (PPP) infrastructure projects in the country.

Fatima Yasmin, secretary of Bangladesh's Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Manmohan Parkash, country director of ADB in Bangladesh, virtually signed the loan agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively.

S M Anisuzzaman, Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited (BIFFL) signed the project agreement.

ADB said it has been a long-standing partner to support BIFFL to promote PPP program and develop its pipeline of projects.