China launches new domestic cloud service platform

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a new domestic cloud service platform CECloud, developer China Electronics Corporation (CEC) said.

CECloud aims to provide cloud services with high security for government agencies, public services and state-owned enterprises.

Based on the country's self-developed FT CPU and Kylin operating system, CECloud is safe and advanced, Chen Ximing of CEC said during the launch event Wednesday.

Designed for government and enterprise customers, CECloud will help Chinese local governments and industries speed up digital transformation, said the company.

CECloud is widely compatible with other software products to meet customers' computing demands, according to CEC.