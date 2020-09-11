Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 11, 2020
China launches new domestic cloud service platform

(Xinhua)    09:26, September 11, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a new domestic cloud service platform CECloud, developer China Electronics Corporation (CEC) said.

CECloud aims to provide cloud services with high security for government agencies, public services and state-owned enterprises.

Based on the country's self-developed FT CPU and Kylin operating system, CECloud is safe and advanced, Chen Ximing of CEC said during the launch event Wednesday.

Designed for government and enterprise customers, CECloud will help Chinese local governments and industries speed up digital transformation, said the company.

CECloud is widely compatible with other software products to meet customers' computing demands, according to CEC.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

