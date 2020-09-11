Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 11, 2020
New regulations mark improvement of Party building in Chinese military: official

(Xinhua)    09:14, September 11, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The newly introduced regulations marked new progress in Party building within the Chinese military, according to a leading official with the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC).

It is the first set of comprehensive and systematic regulations on the subject, as well as an innovative move in building the system of Party regulations within armed forces, said the official.

The regulations focus on strengthening the institutional guarantee for the absolute leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) over the military, and clarified the requirements and improved the working mechanism for implementing the principle of ultimate responsibility resting with the CMC chairman.

The regulations were adopted at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on June 29.

