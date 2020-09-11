China issues position paper on UN's 75th anniversary

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday issued the Position Paper of the People's Republic of China on the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations (UN), expounding on China's position and proposals on various issues, including the UN's role, the international situation, sustainable development and cooperation on COVID-19 response.

The paper points out that the 75th anniversary of the UN presents important opportunities, and the international community should jointly uphold the outcome of World Anti-Fascist War and reject unilateralism, hegemonism and power politics.

Rather, the international community should champion multilateralism, safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and defend the UN-centered international system and the international order based on international law, according to the paper.

China is ready to work with all countries to build a community with a shared future for humanity, the paper says.

Full text of China's position paper on UN's 75th anniversary