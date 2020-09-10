Chinese mainland reports 7 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported seven new imported COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,604, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the new imported cases, six were reported in Shanghai and one in Guangdong, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,443 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 161 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.