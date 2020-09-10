Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Meanwhile, seven confirmed COVID-19 cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported -- six in Shanghai and one in Guangdong, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Wednesday, 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 2,604 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,443 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 161 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,153, including the 161 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,358 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, while 6,558 close contacts were still under medical observation after 412 were discharged Wednesday, according to the commission.