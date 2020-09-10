11 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Thursday that 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Wednesday.

There were 161 patients still being treated, including two in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 80,358 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Wednesday, the report said.

As of Wednesday, a total of 85,153 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.