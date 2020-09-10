Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 10, 2020
Iran's FM to visit Europe amid mounting U.S. pressures

(Xinhua)    10:38, September 10, 2020

TEHRAN, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit European countries next week, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

During his European tour, Zarif will visit Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The imminent trip of the minister comes at a time when the United States has mounted pressures on the UN Security Council for the return of pre-2015 nuclear deal sanctions against Iran.

He would likely to discuss the Europeans' help to block the U.S. fresh initiative against the Islamic republic.

Recently, the UN Security Council voted against Washington's move to extend a UN arms ban against Tehran, and has opposed the return of pre-2015 sanctions.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

