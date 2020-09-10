TEHRAN, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit European countries next week, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

During his European tour, Zarif will visit Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The imminent trip of the minister comes at a time when the United States has mounted pressures on the UN Security Council for the return of pre-2015 nuclear deal sanctions against Iran.

He would likely to discuss the Europeans' help to block the U.S. fresh initiative against the Islamic republic.

Recently, the UN Security Council voted against Washington's move to extend a UN arms ban against Tehran, and has opposed the return of pre-2015 sanctions.