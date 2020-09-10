Bank of China signs agreement with Malaysian business chamber on China International Import Expo

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Bank of China Malaysia (BOCM) signed an agreement with the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) on Wednesday to cooperate on the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be held in November.

Zhang Min, Chief Executive Officer of BOCM, said in his speech that cooperation is the key word for getting out of the current global economic difficulties. At the forthcoming CIIE, the BOCM and ACCCIM will join force to promote economic and trade exchanges between China and Malaysia through the Internet and other technologies means.

President of ACCCIM Ter Leong Yip said the upcoming CIIE would provide opportunity for Malaysia's enterprises to enter China. He also expects that Malaysia companies can achieve fruitful results with the help of the cooperation with Bank of China at the upcoming expo.

According to the MOU, BOCM will work hand in hand with ACCCIM, through the CIIE Trade and Investment Business Matching Platform hosted by Bank of China. Both online and offline methods will provide Malaysian enterprises with cross-border investment and trade matching services.

The CIIE is the first dedicated import exhibition in the world and has seen fruitful outcomes in the past two expos. The third CIIE will take place in Shanghai on Nov. 5-10.