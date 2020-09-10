Xi's speech at meeting commending COVID-19 fight role models inspiring

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at a meeting to commend role models in China's fight against COVID-19 has inspired and encouraged some Chinese people working overseas.

Du Jia, commander of the 19th contingent of the Chinese peacekeeping forces in Lebanon, said that Chinese military personnel have been fighting side by side with health workers in the war against the invisible enemy and they are among the role models.

Du said the peacekeepers will live up to the trust of the motherland and the people, fulfill every task with high standards, make contributions to peace and stability in the mission area, and demonstrate with their concrete actions that China is a responsible country.

Head of the Confucius Institute in Islamabad Zhang Daojian agreed with Xi's remarks that the great virus-fighting spirit vividly demonstrates the Chinese spirit.

The great virus-fighting spirit can be traced to the Chinese nation's long-established characteristics and cultural gene, which highly value nation, people and life, Zhang said, adding that the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government have safeguarded people's lives and health at all costs.

Tang Hong, deputy chief engineer of China Railway Sixth Group, said that China's anti-epidemic fight shows a ruling party which governs for the people and puts people's lives first.

The fight embodies the spirit of patriotism, collectivism and socialism, as well as the national spirit, said Tang, also project manager of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway in Vietnam.

Guo Yadong, head of the 35th Chinese medical team in Sudan, said that Xi's speech is inspiring.

Guo said his team will carry forward the spirit of fighting the epidemic and work on the frontline of medical assistance with firmer faith and more enthusiasm, so as to consolidate the friendship between the Chinese and Sudanese people and make new contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind.