HOUSTON, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Houston, the fourth largest city in the United States, will restart public events and gatherings with strict guidelines to follow, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Wednesday.

According to the mayor, the city will start with events with a small audience, allowing up to 25 percent of a venue's normal occupancy. Every attendee is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. They are also subject to temperature check and COVID-19 questionnaire.

Events in uncontrolled spaces, such as parades and festivals, will likely be on hold through the rest of the year.

"We all have a part to play," Turner tweeted. "As an audience member, we have a responsibility to adhere to the guidelines posted ... wear masks, social distance, wash and sanitize our hands often and stay at home if we don't feel well."

It has been six months since the first COVID-19 case was identified in the Houston area, which resulted in the abrupt end of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this March. Since then, official events, such as conventions and sporting realms were called off over fears of the virus' spread.