Trump announces new list of potential Supreme Court picks to woo conservative voters

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump announced at the White House on Wednesday a new list of 20 more candidates he would consider nominating to the Supreme Court, which is widely seen as his latest effort to bolster support among conservative voters in the November elections.

Among the names added to the list are three sitting Republican Senators -- Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Meanwhile, Trump claimed his Democratic rival Joe Biden did not release his own list of potential nominees to the Supreme Court because "they are so far left could never withstand scrutiny."

"Unfortunately, there is a growing radical left movement that rejects the principle of equal treatment under the law," the president said. "If this extreme movement is granted a majority on the Supreme Court, it will fundamentally transform America without a single vote of Congress."

Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino, a former clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas, told Fox News earlier this summer that she expects Trump's Supreme Court list to be a major factor in the upcoming election.

"Twenty-one percent of voters said that the Supreme Court was their number one issue. That's more than a fifth of the voters. So it was hugely significant," she said.

The list was first released in the later stages of the 2016 Republican presidential primary with the aim to reassure conservatives suspicious of Trump that he would make Supreme Court picks in line with their priorities.

The Supreme Court's 5-4 conservative majority includes two justices appointed by Trump.