Chinese wisdom facilitates global battle against COVID-19

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- As China has made major strategic achievements in fighting COVID-19, Chinese experience and wisdom won a high reputation and popularity at the ongoing 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services.

The fair, which kicked off Friday, is one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services and has attracted 18,000 enterprises and institutions from 148 countries and regions.

Kang Jianrong, who is in his 40s, has been very busy introducing and answering questions about a robotic blood sampling machine at the trade fair in Beijing.

As a key member of the machine's research and development, Kang has seen enormous potentials of the machine home and abroad in helping reduce the risk of infections among medics.

With the assistance of AI technologies, it can automatically complete the whole process of taking blood samples, even including disinfecting and applying a band-aid to the venipuncture site, according to Kang.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, the machine was adopted by some hospitals to save time for nurses in checking information and finding ideal sites for venipuncture, as well as avoid risks of cross-infection caused by needle-puncture wounds, Kang said.

Nucleic acid tests are equally important to blood tests in combating the novel coronavirus since swab tests can tell current infections.

A printer-size machine designed for nucleic acid testing is another highlight at the trade fair.

With four separated grids, the machine can test different samples of throat swabs individually, cutting the time for outputting results to 30 minutes.

Emergency department, fever clinics in hospitals, centers for disease control and prevention, as well as customs and airports are in high demand of such machines, according to Kou Yi, CEO assistant of the producing company Coyote Bioscience Co., Ltd.

As a domestic sought-after item, the machine has also been sold abroad, even exported to Britain.

Apart from technologies, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) also shows its capability to empower the fight against COVID-19, drawing a lot of attention at the trade fair.

Lianhua Qingwen is a recommended patent TCM for the treatment of COVID-19.

The Lianhua Qingwen capsules have recently received a drug registration certificate granted by Kuwaiti authorities to treat mild and moderate cases of COVID-19, according to Zhang Yunling, executive deputy general manager of producing company Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

She added that the permit has given the drug a market entry into Kuwait, gaining a foothold for the company to further explore the Middle East market.

TCM has shown its unique advantage in reducing the fatality rate and improving the recovery rate, said Wang Qi, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Kang's robotic blood sampling machine now eyes on a wider international platform, targeting the European and African markets in the next stage to facilitate the fight against COVID-19.

He is confident of the development of China's science and technology. "There are still disparities in the level of development between China and the world's leading countries, but we have seen the brilliant prospects."