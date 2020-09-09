Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

People's lives are the most important human right: top Chinese epidemiologist

(Xinhua)    11:14, September 09, 2020

Safeguarding millions of lives in the COVID-19 epidemic is the biggest proof of human rights in China, the country's top epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said on a Tuesday TV program for students around the country.

"People's lives are the most important human right," Zhong, who was awarded the Medal of the Republic in August for his outstanding contributions to China's fight against COVID-19, said at the annual national TV program, "First Class for the New Term."

"At 10 am on January 23, Wuhan closed its roads going out. This city of heroes used 76 days of lockdown in exchange for reducing at least 700,000 infections in China," Zhong said. "This is our country. People's lives come first."

Several medical experts and scientists who have made great contributions to China's battle against the COVID-19 epidemic also appeared on the program.

Chen Wei, a Chinese military infectious disease expert who is leading a key vaccine development team, told students that vaccines will be the ultimate weapon against the epidemic.

In the program, she shared how the vaccine was born, and her experience fighting the virus at the frontline.

"We do not have any other choice but victory," Chen said. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York