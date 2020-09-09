People's lives are the most important human right: top Chinese epidemiologist

Safeguarding millions of lives in the COVID-19 epidemic is the biggest proof of human rights in China, the country's top epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said on a Tuesday TV program for students around the country.

"People's lives are the most important human right," Zhong, who was awarded the Medal of the Republic in August for his outstanding contributions to China's fight against COVID-19, said at the annual national TV program, "First Class for the New Term."

"At 10 am on January 23, Wuhan closed its roads going out. This city of heroes used 76 days of lockdown in exchange for reducing at least 700,000 infections in China," Zhong said. "This is our country. People's lives come first."

Several medical experts and scientists who have made great contributions to China's battle against the COVID-19 epidemic also appeared on the program.

Chen Wei, a Chinese military infectious disease expert who is leading a key vaccine development team, told students that vaccines will be the ultimate weapon against the epidemic.

In the program, she shared how the vaccine was born, and her experience fighting the virus at the frontline.

"We do not have any other choice but victory," Chen said.