Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two confirmed COVID-19 cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported -- one in Shanghai and the other in Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

Five new suspected COVID-19 cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Tuesday, 12 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 2,597 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,432 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 165 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,146, including 165 patients who were still being treated, with two in severe condition.

Altogether 80,347 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were six suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 6,606 close contacts were still under medical observation after 336 were discharged Tuesday, according to the commission.

Also on Tuesday, eight new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as confirmed one.

The commission said 308 asymptomatic cases, including 306 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Tuesday, 4,895 confirmed cases including 99 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 495 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,543 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 475 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.