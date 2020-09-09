China to encourage enterprises for more participation in int'l public procurement

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government is setting up an open and transparent public procurement system and trying to integrate into the international public procurement market, an official said Tuesday.

"Engaging in the huge market of international public procurement will help enterprises make full use of both domestic and international markets and resources, and strengthen cooperation with countries, regions, and international organizations," Zhang Shaogang, vice chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), said while addressing a forum at the ongoing China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS).

Over 7,000 Chinese suppliers have registered at the Basic Level for the United Nations (UN), making China second in the world in terms of the number of such suppliers, said Zhang, adding that there is still great potential for their participation in UN procurement opportunities.

Zhang called for better introduction to rules and processes to encourage enterprises to take part in international public procurement, establishing platforms for Chinese enterprises to communicate with international organizations for cooperation, and making concerted efforts to enhance transparency, openness and impact of international public procurement.

The CCPIT will work with other organizations in encouraging Chinese companies to participate more in the procurement and trade of international organizations such as the UN, and make contributions to boosting recovery of the world economy, advancing global economic governance and building an open world economy, he said.

Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the CIFTIS runs until Sept. 9. It has attracted about 100,000 attendees, as well as 18,000 enterprises and institutions from 148 countries and regions.