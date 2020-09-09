Foreign participants at services trade fair commend China's fight against COVID-19

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's efforts and experience in containing the COVID-19 outbreak have been widely hailed by international organizations and foreign entrepreneurs at the ongoing 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing.

"I appreciate the experience of China," said World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in China Dr. Gauden Galea, at an international conference for public health cooperation held on Sunday as part of the six-day event.

Chinese researchers publicly shared the gene sequence of the novel coronavirus at a very early stage, and contributed many key scientific insights in published papers related to COVID-19, he said.

These efforts offered essential preliminary knowledge on the epidemic and information about clinical features and containment measures, he added.

Dr. Galea highlighted the importance of removing health system barriers. Speaking of global engagement at the fair, he pointed out that China is now one of the international leaders in the rapid progress on vaccine research.

Itamar Grotto, deputy Director-General of Israel's Ministry of Health, congratulated China for its quick and strict response to the outbreak.

"The reports from China were very helpful for us to understand both the infection and the infectiousness of the disease as well as other epidemiological measures that could be very helpful in dealing and responding to the pandemic," he said while addressing the fair.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been raging around the world from early this year, leading to the suspension of many events, including the first International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup, and Beijing 2022 test event, which was scheduled to take place in northern Beijing's Yanqing District in February.

"Thanks to the responsible attitude, the decisive and effective prevention measures and control, China has effectively managed the pandemic in a short period of time, and created a good social environment for the entire population, for the development of China's economy, and for tourism recovery," said Sarah Lewis, secretary-general of FIS, while addressing the main forum of World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo via videoconferencing during the CIFTIS.

"Although the COVID-19 pandemic has created a huge impact on the global tourism market, we are still very positive about the business environment of the Chinese market and the global tourism industry," said Tom Mehrmann, president and general manager of Universal Beijing Resort (UBR).

"The ever optimizing policies allowed us to focus on innovation, service, talent training and sustainable development in China...We have great confidence in China's economy and the culture and tourism industry, and will continue to develop our business in China in the future and deepen cooperation with local partners," he said.