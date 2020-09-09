Commentary: Global solidarity against COVID-19 pertinent until collective victory secured

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The meeting convened by China on Tuesday to commend role models in the country's COVID-19 fight not only marked a milestone in the country's virus containment efforts but also sent a message of resolve to strengthen global solidarity until the ravaging virus is vanquished.

In the face of the severe public health crisis, the Chinese people have united as one and stood together under the leadership which demonstrated strong political courage and shouldered the extremely difficult mission of fighting the COVID-19 epidemic. National unity has been crucial in securing major strategic achievements and making China the first major economy to return to growth since the outbreak.

While the coronavirus can transcend borders and ethnicities, so can such a spirit of solidarity.

COVID-19 is a new kind of infectious disease. The lesser we know about such an infection, the greater the international cooperation is required. "All selfishness, scapegoating and confusing right and wrong will not only hurt a country and its people but also harm people of all the countries," President Xi Jinping said at Tuesday's meeting.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has acted in an open and transparent manner and taken decisive actions. It supported the World Health Organization in playing a leading role in the global fight against the pandemic, shared the virus gene sequence with other countries and actively participated in global scientific research.

China has offered assistance to the international community to the best of its ability despite the tremendous pressure in domestic epidemic control. For instance, the country exported 151.5 billion masks, 1.4 billion protective suits and 209,000 ventilators, among other materials, to support the global fight against COVID-19 between March 15 and Sept. 6.

In the research and development of COVID-19 vaccines, Chinese scientists shared their progress, including data from clinical trials, with the world. Such transparency has helped researchers from other countries take fewer detours and promote global vaccine research.

While China has taken every possible means to advance the global fight against the pandemic, some U.S. politicians are adopting tactics of smearing and shifting the blame in a bid to cover up their incompetency in anti-epidemic response and score political brownie points. Such behaviors are blatant disregard of human life and dignity and have crossed the bottom line of human conscience. Their reckless actions would be etched to the pages of history as utterly shameful episodes.

China has passed an extraordinary and historic test in the fight against the raging COVID-19 with its economy steadily rebounding, but the rest of the world continues to be marred by the deadly strain. China is committed to contributing its wisdom and strength, including playing the role of being the largest supplier of global anti-epidemic materials.

In this closely connected international community, the final victory will be inclusive and shared by all, and China will always be a part of the endeavor in pursuit of this goal.