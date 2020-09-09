Commentary: Unity, cooperation the right choice in face of major crisis

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhuanet) -- Unity and cooperation is the right choice for the international community in the face of a major crisis.

For China, nationwide solidarity has played a key role in battling the COVID-19 epidemic.

The country has put people's lives and health first and is willing to do whatever it takes to protect people's lives.

The Chinese people have demonstrated their solidarity, the highest degree of discipline, self-sacrifice and an unconquerable will to win during the fight against the virus.

With nationwide efforts, China has basically controlled the epidemic, successfully resumed work and school and gradually brought its economy back on track.

Meanwhile, China has been working together with other countries, and contributing its wisdom and strength to the global fight against the pandemic.

In an open, transparent and responsible manner, China gave timely notification to the international community of the onset of the epidemic, and shared without reserve its experience in containing the spread of the virus and treating the infected.

China twice donated funds to the World Health Organization totaling 50 million U.S. dollars and sent 34 medical expert teams to 32 countries.

China also provided anti-epidemic assistance to 150 countries and four international organizations. It offered or exported anti-epidemic materials to more than 200 countries and regions.

For example, between March 15 and Sept. 6, China exported 151.5 billion masks, 1.4 billion protective suits, 230 million goggles and 209,000 ventilators to support the global fight against COVID-19.

With concrete actions, China has helped save a great number of lives from COVID-19 around the world.

Most recently, at a meeting commending role models in the country's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic on Tuesday, China vows to continue to support the World Health Organization in playing a leading role in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and to play the role of being the largest supplier of global anti-epidemic materials.

At present, the COVID-19 pandemic is still wreaking havoc in many parts of the world.

Data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University showed the global death toll from the virus rose to 890,064, with a caseload of more than 27.2 million worldwide as of 3:28 p.m. (1928 GMT).

Countries should put people and their lives front and center and further strengthen international cooperation, which is the right way to conquer the common threat.