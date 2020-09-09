China pushes for opening-up at higher level, improved business environment

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday called for continued commitment to a higher-level of opening-up, providing a better business environment for foreign-invested companies and creating more development opportunities.

Foreign companies in China have stood the test of COVID-19 and made significant contributions to stabilizing employment and spurring economic growth, said Hu at a symposium with foreign business associations in China.

China is making institutional changes to accelerate the improvement of the foreign-investment promotion, protection and service system, with a focus on addressing the concerns of foreign firms, as the country remains committed to opening-up, said Hu.

He expressed hope that foreign business associations will deepen the bond between Chinese and foreign firms and help strengthen foreign investors' faith in their future development in China.