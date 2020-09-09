Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China pushes for opening-up at higher level, improved business environment

(Xinhua)    08:54, September 09, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday called for continued commitment to a higher-level of opening-up, providing a better business environment for foreign-invested companies and creating more development opportunities.

Foreign companies in China have stood the test of COVID-19 and made significant contributions to stabilizing employment and spurring economic growth, said Hu at a symposium with foreign business associations in China.

China is making institutional changes to accelerate the improvement of the foreign-investment promotion, protection and service system, with a focus on addressing the concerns of foreign firms, as the country remains committed to opening-up, said Hu.

He expressed hope that foreign business associations will deepen the bond between Chinese and foreign firms and help strengthen foreign investors' faith in their future development in China.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York