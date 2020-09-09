Chinese FM: Indian troops fired first in border area

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday that Indian troops fired first after illegally crossing the line and China has lodged solemn representations to the Indian side.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a question on the latest China-India border situation.

"Indian troops illegally crossed the line into the Shenpaoshan area on the southern bank of the Pangong Lake in the western sector of the China-India border, and blatantly fired shots to threaten the Chinese border patrol personnel who approached them for representations on Monday," Zhao said, adding the shots "rattled the calm on the border of the two countries since 1975."

The Chinese border troops were forced to take countermeasures to control the situation, Zhao said, noting the Indian side's move is a grave violation of relevant bilateral agreements, which heightened tensions and made the situation highly susceptible to misunderstanding and miscalculation.

"This is a serious military provocation of an egregious nature," he said.

The spokesperson said that China has lodged solemn representations to the Indian side through diplomatic and military channels, demanding that the Indian side stop dangerous activities immediately, pull back trespassers, strictly discipline frontline troops, hold those who fired the shots in provocation accountable, and make sure such incidents will not be repeated.

"China has stated repeatedly that the two sides should peacefully resolve issues through dialogue and consultation. Confrontation does no one good," Zhao added.