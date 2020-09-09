BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Washington's so-called "Clean Network" program is neither feasible nor beneficial to the U.S. economy, experts said recently.

"The harm from U.S. bullying in several sectors will also negatively affect the U.S. economy and will affect the fair competition principle. This is a clear violation of international laws and agreements," said Jordanian economic columnist and analyst Khaled Zubaidi.

In early August, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the launch of five new lines of effort under the program to "protect America's critical telecommunications and technology infrastructure."

According to the five lines, Washington will seek to remove "untrusted" Chinese apps such as TikTok and WeChat from U.S. mobile app stores, limit the ability of Chinese cloud service providers like Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent to access cloud-based systems in the country, and ensure undersea cables "are not subverted for intelligence gathering" by China.

For Saeb Rawashdeh, political and world news editor at the Jordan Press Foundation, the strategy "is not feasible and is actually working against the trends."

"In the world of technology, creativity is the main thing and this is an open space for all ... Controlling the cyberspace and banning certain apps does not help. This is so obvious that it's targeting China and is part of the pressure on China and its economy," added Rawashdeh.

Zubaidi believes the program is "part of U.S. hostile policies against China and Huawei" after it has been a superpower economically, militarily and financially for decades.

The White House resorted to such measures to "harm China and slow its progress," Zubaidi said.

Zubaidi's opinion was echoed by Samer Khair Ahmed, an expert on Arab-China relations, who said that China's rapid progress is something Washington had never imagined.

The Clean Network measures contradict the concept of globalization that the United States once advocated, said Ahmed.

This shows "it is not true that the U.S. looks to serve humanity or seek more international cooperation," said Ahmed. "These are only empty slogans."