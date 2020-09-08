FAW-Volkswagen innovates with responsibility, leads the future of cooperation between industry, universities, and research

 On September 2, the Awarding Ceremony of FAW-Volkswagen – China Environment Protection Foundation Automotive Eco-friendly Innovation Project and Corporate Social Responsibility Innovation Forum were held in the FAW-Volkswagen Changchun headquarter.

 At the Awarding Ceremony, FAW-Volkswagen presented the awarded teams of the first Automotive Eco-friendly Innovation Project 4.5 million yuan to promote cooperation between industry, universities, and research and technological results application.

 On the Forum, experts from different sectors shared views on new ways of cooperation and innovative models of corporate social responsibilities.

Responsibility and innovation are our response to the call of time. On September 2, the Awarding Ceremony of FAW-Volkswagen-China Environment Protection Foundation Automotive Eco-friendly Innovation Project and Corporate Social Responsibility Innovation Forum were held in the FAW-Volkswagen Changchun headquarter. Presented at the forum were Chairman of the China Environmental Protection Foundation Xu Guang, Vice Secretary Wang Zhengang, research associate, doctoral advisor, and Director of Auto Development & Research Center in Tsinghua University Li Xianjun, Director of Vehicle Emission Control Center of Ministry of Ecology and Environment Ding Yan, Member of the Board of Directors and President of FAW-Volkswagen Liu Yigong, FAW-Volkswagen labor union president Liu Yanchang, Vice President (Technical) of FAW-Volkswagen Mr. Andreas Dick along with other officials of related departments at FAW-Volkswagen.

Providing seed money for cooperation between industry, universities, and research

Social citizenship encourages corporations to integrate business development and social progress. In the 30th founding anniversary, the FAW-Volkswagen unveils corporate social responsibility strategy 2.0 that aims at harmonious and shared development. The first Automotive Eco-friendly Innovation Project is one innovative step of the strategy.

“Corporations should focus on social demands to benefit from the shared values with the society and achieve mutual sharing, co-existence and win-win,” said Liu Yigong, Member of the Board of Directors and President of FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co.,Ltd, As for the intention and vision of the project, Liu stressed that in face of the strategic opportunities of industrial transformation and ecological protection advancement, as leader of the industry, FAW-Volkswagen should leverage the advantages in technology, experience, and system to press ahead with innovation, promote industry-university-research cooperation, and technological result transformation for environmental technologies of the auto industry in China.

The co-host China Environmental Protection Foundation spoke highly of FAW-Volkswagen and congratulated on the success of the first Automotive Eco-friendly Innovation Project. “In recent years, FAW-Volkswagen has attached great significance on green development concepts and held public fund-raising project with our Foundation to make significant contributions to environment protection,” said Xu Guang, Chairman of the Foundation. “During the pandemic, FAW-Volkswagen started the Automotive Eco-friendly Innovation Project with us as an important measure that implements new development concepts. It again shows the responsibility of the leading company in the auto industry,” Xu added.

FAW-Volkswagen provides 4.5 million yuan as seed money for the Project. Ten research teams including Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences team led by Xie Minghui, Jilin University team led by Xu Nan, and Transport Planning and Research Institute team led by Wu Rui were awarded 200 thousand yuan. Three teams, Beihang University team led by Xu Xiangyang, Solid Waste and Chemical Management Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment team led by Li Shuyuan, and Institute of Process Engineering of China Academy of Sciences team led by Liu Chunwei, received 500 thousand yuan. Tsinghua University team led by Wu Ye was awarded one million yuan. On the ceremony, the guests presented the teams the awards and sent congratulations.

Liu Yanchang, FAW-Volkswagen labor union president, vice Party chief, and Wan Zhengang, deputy secretary general of China Environmental Protection Foundation, presented the awards for the second prize winners.

Pooling resources for innovation in social responsibility

The chief expert of the review committee of the Project, Li Xianjun, also Tsinghua University Vehicle Development Research Centre Director, delivered a keynote speech on Industry-University-Research Cooperation and Innovative Industrial Development. He pointed out that industry-university-research cooperation is the key to innovative industrial development, expressing hope for the Project to be an example for the cooperation in China and lead the basic research and push forward technological result application.

Li Zhihong, Secretary of the FAW-Volkswagen Board of Directors and Director of President Office, shared the innovation of the Project with her speech on Innovation Empowering. She said that the Project aims at improving the environmental protection technology along the industrial chain and achieved innovation in model, sphere, and content. Looking ahead, FAW-Volkswagen will keep on forward thinking and focus on heated topics of the society and the auto industry to promote technology progress and corporate social responsibility.

Wang Zhengang, Deputy Secretary General of China Environmental Protection Foundation, elaborated in terms of auto environmental protection innovation led by technology and public welfare that the support of FAW-Volkswagen heralds the future of corporate social responsibility by auto companies and it has provided feasible solutions and manpower to green vehicles. The Project is a good example for innovative social management and modernization of national governance.

Ding Yan, Director of Vehicle Emission Control Center of Ministry of Ecology and Environment, Vice President (Technical) of FAW-Volkswagen Mr. Andreas Dick, Xu Xiangyang, Professor of Vehicle Engineering Department in Beihang University, and Li Xianjun, Tsinghua University Vehicle Development Research Centre Director, had extensive discussions on corporate social responsibility innovation and auto environmental protection technology development. They provided constructive suggestions and references to corporate social responsibility innovation, industry-university-research cooperation, and technological results application.

Vice President (Technical) of FAW-Volkswagen，Mr. Andreas Dick, said that the auto industry is in profound changes in multiple dimensions. In terms of environmental protection, auto companies shoulder important responsibilities. Environmental protection is more than the product but also sources of electricity. FAW-Volkswagen emphasizes on energy conversion and has long-term plans on technology and production. This October, FAW-Volkswagen will launch the first MEB vehicle. At that time, the electricity in the MEB factory in Foshan will come from clean energy.

Innovation is how we seek the future. Looking forward, FAW-Volkswagen will continue to play a leading role in technological innovation, leverage advantages to offer industrial solutions to technological result application, and call on all sectors of the society to shoulder social responsibilities to create more value and make more contributions to the transformation of the Chinese auto industry and the high-quality economic growth in China.