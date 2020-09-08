Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Tokyo stocks close higher on European shares' solid performance

(Xinhua)    16:49, September 08, 2020

TOKYO, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday snapping a three-day losing streak as investor sentiment was bolstered by European shares' overnight advance, while a comparatively weak yen also added support.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 184.18 points, or 0.80 percent, from Monday to close the day at 23,274.13.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 11.15 points, or 0.69 percent, to finish at 1,620.89.

Service, food, and iron and steel-oriented issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York