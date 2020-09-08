Tokyo stocks close higher on European shares' solid performance

TOKYO, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday snapping a three-day losing streak as investor sentiment was bolstered by European shares' overnight advance, while a comparatively weak yen also added support.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 184.18 points, or 0.80 percent, from Monday to close the day at 23,274.13.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 11.15 points, or 0.69 percent, to finish at 1,620.89.

Service, food, and iron and steel-oriented issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.