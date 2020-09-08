Yemen's Houthi rebels launch drone attack toward Saudi border airport

SANAA, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Yemen's Houthi militia said it launched a drone attack toward a Saudi border airport on Tuesday morning, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The attack on Abha International Airport came in response to "the Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes," the television said, citing a statement by the Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported that the coalition intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden drone launched by the Houthi militia toward the south of Saudi Arabia.

It was the second such attack by the Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia in less than a week. The Sunday's drone attack was intercepted and destroyed inside the northern Yemeni border, according to a coalition statement.

The airport under attack is located in Abha, capital city of Asir Province in the southwest of Saudi Arabia.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of much of the country's north and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the Yemen conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.