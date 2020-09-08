China does its best to aid global fight against pandemic, Xi says

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China has offered assistance to the international community to the best of its ability in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the tremendous pressure in domestic epidemic control.

China has been working together with other countries, and contributing its wisdom and strength to the global fight against the pandemic, said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Xi made the comments at a meeting in Beijing to commend role models in the country's fight against COVID-19.

In an open, transparent and responsible manner, China gave timely notification to the international community of the onset of the epidemic, and shared without reserve its experience in containing the spread of the virus and treating the infected, said Xi.

China twice donated funds to the World Health Organization totaling 50 million U.S. dollars and sent 34 medical expert teams to 32 countries, he said.

China also provided anti-epidemic assistance to 150 countries and four international organizations. It offered or exported anti-epidemic materials to more than 200 countries and regions, he added.

For example, between March 15 and Sept. 6, China exported 151.5 billion masks, 1.4 billion protective suits, 230 million goggles and 209,000 ventilators to support the global fight against COVID-19.

"With concrete actions, China has helped save a great number of lives from COVID-19 around the world," said Xi.