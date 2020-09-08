Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
China renews blue alert for rainstorms

(Xinhua)    16:29, September 08, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Tuesday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country's northeastern, eastern and southern regions.

From Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, heavy rainfall and rainstorms are expected in parts of Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Fujian, Guangdong and Guangxi, the National Meteorological Center said.

Some regions will see up to 60 mm of hourly precipitation, the center said.

The center advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

