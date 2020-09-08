China proposes Global Initiative on Data Security: FM

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday proposed a Global Initiative on Data Security to respond to new issues and challenges emerging in the field of data security and contribute to global digital governance.

The proposal was made when Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the International Seminar on Global Digital Governance via video link.

Wang said as the digital economy is thriving in China, the country has taken a constructive role in multilateral discussions on data security including at the UN, G20, BRICS and the ASEAN Regional Forum. "We look forward to the active participation of all parties," he said.

According to Wang, the initiative is comprised of eight key points. He suggested that states should handle data security in a comprehensive, objective and evidence-based manner, and maintain an open, secure and stable supply chain of global information and communications technology (ICT) products and services.

Meanwhile, "states should stand against ICT activities that impair or steal important data of other states' critical infrastructure," Wang said.

Faced with activities jeopardizing personal information, Wang said states should take actions to prevent and put an end to such activities through the use of ICTs, and oppose mass surveillance against other states and the unauthorized collection of personal information of other states through ICTs.

Wang said companies should be encouraged to abide by laws and regulations of the state where they operate, while states should not request domestic companies to store data generated and obtained overseas in their own territory.

"States should respect the sovereignty, jurisdiction and governance of data of other states, and shall not obtain data located in other states through companies or individuals without other states' permission," he added.

Wang said states need to obtain overseas data through judicial assistance or other relevant multilateral and bilateral agreements.

Finally, Wang stressed that providers of ICT products and services should not install backdoors in their products and services to illegally obtain users' data, and ICT companies should not exploit users' dependence on their products.