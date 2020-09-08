China will not ask companies to provide overseas data: FM

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has not asked and will not ask Chinese companies to transfer overseas data to the Chinese government in breach of other countries' laws, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday.

"The Chinese government acts in strict compliance with data security principles," Wang said at the International Seminar on Global Digital Governance in Beijing.

Citing that the number of Chinese netizens has exceeded 900 million, including a fast-growing group of over 88 million 5G subscribers, Wang said the digital economy in China has been thriving, taking up more than one-third of the country's GDP.

"We have clear legal provisions for protecting the lawful rights and interests of citizens and organizations, including data security and personal information," said Wang.