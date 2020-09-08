Xi summarizes China's experience in combating COVID-19

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday summarized the important experience in six areas in China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic as the country has made major strategic achievement.

The strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is the most reliable backbone for Chinese people in times of trouble, Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said at a meeting held in Beijing to commend role models in China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

He said the unyielding will of the Chinese people is the source of power for overcoming all hardships and obstacles on the way forward.

The outstanding advantage of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the fundamental guarantee for resisting risks and challenges, and enhancing the capacity of national governance, he said.

Xi said the great struggle against coronavirus has once again proven that strong national strength accumulated since the founding of the People's Republic of China has laid a solid ground for the country to take any "turbulent tide" with composure.

The battle against COVID-19 has also demonstrated the power of core socialist values and fine traditional Chinese culture, which provide great motivation, and help build consensus and pool resources, he said.

He said the extensive appeal of building a community with a shared future for humanity is the right way for the mankind to overcome common challenges and build a more prosperous and better world. Noting that unity and cooperation are the right choice for the international community in the face of a major crisis, Xi said all selfishness, scapegoating and confusing right and wrong will not only hurt a country and its people, but harm people of all countries.