NW China's Gansu achieves 5G coverage in all major urban areas

LANZHOU, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Urban areas of all prefecture-level cities of northwest China's Gansu Province are now covered by 5G signal, according to the Gansu branch of China Mobile.

The company said its users in county-level urban areas also now have access to 5G services in densely populated areas.

Since national 5G construction was accelerated one year ago, 5G application has been pushed forward in various fields, including smart cities, smart hospitals, autonomous driving and unmanned mining trucks, said Zhang Leijie, a manager with the company.

The 5G technology can not only offer users the convenience of fast download speeds, but also enables them to experience intelligent services in their everyday lives, Zhang said.

Gansu has thus far constructed 8,536 5G stations across the province, according to the Gansu branch of China Tower.