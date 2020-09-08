Taiwan compatriots convene in Beijing, reflecting on war against Japanese aggression

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League (TDSL) held a symposium in Beijing on Monday, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Su Hui, chairperson of the TDSL Central Committee, called on Taiwan compatriots to carry forward the spirit of resisting aggression fostered during the war and to promote people-to-people exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait.

Speaking at the symposium, members of the TDSL reminisced the legacy of Taiwan compatriots' contributions to resisting foreign aggression and safeguarding national unity.

Founded in 1947 by Taiwan compatriots living on the mainland, the TDSL is one of the eight non-Communist political parties on the Chinese mainland.