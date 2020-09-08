Food supply chain forum held at international fair in China

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The International Forum on Development and Investment of Modern Supply Chain of Food was held Monday at the ongoing 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS).

The forum focused on global food security impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 300 people, including government officials, representatives from international organizations and enterprises, and scholars from think tanks, attended the forum both online and offline.

China will promote the high-quality development of the food industry, improve the food supply chain, deepen international exchanges and cooperation in food, and safeguard the stability of the global food supply chain, said Zhang Wufeng, head of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

China will actively develop the international food trade, especially with countries and regions along the Belt and Road, and support more food enterprises to go global, he said.

The CIFTIS, the first major international economic and trade event held both online and offline by China since the COVID-19 outbreak, opened on Friday. Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the six-day event includes the Global Trade in Services Summit, four summit forums, and more than 100 other industry seminars and forums.