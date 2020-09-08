Taiwan's exports to mainland hit new high

TAIPEI, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's exports to the mainland and Hong Kong reached 93.88 billion U.S. dollars in the first eight months of this year, a new high for the same period, the island's finance department said Monday.

The figure meant a 12-percent increase year on year, the department said in a press release.

In August alone, the island's exports to the mainland and Hong Kong reached 14.46 billion dollars, up 22.9 percent year on year, the statement said.

The exports to the mainland and Hong Kong accounted for 46.4 percent of Taiwan's total exports in August. At the same time, the island's imports from the mainland and Hong Kong increased by 22.3 percent year on year to 5.67 billion dollars.

Taiwan's total exports in August reached 31.17 billion dollars, up by 8.3 percent year on year, and total imports rose by 8.5 percent year on year to 24.71 billion dollars.

The department attributed the increase of exports to expanding demand in the mainland market and the prime season for consumer electronics.