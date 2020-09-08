Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry

(Xinhua)    09:30, September 08, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The city of Beijing has received approval from the State Council to expand opening-up in service industry and build a national comprehensive demonstration zone for expanding opening-up in the service sector.

Beijing should work to provide demonstration for the opening up and innovative development of the country's service industry, according to an online statement issued by the State Council.

By 2030, the demonstration zone is expected to realize facilitation in terms of trade, investment, cross-border flow of capital, employment, transportation, as well as the safe and orderly flow of data, according to the plan.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

