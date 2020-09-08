Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The city of Beijing has received approval from the State Council to expand opening-up in service industry and build a national comprehensive demonstration zone for expanding opening-up in the service sector.

Beijing should work to provide demonstration for the opening up and innovative development of the country's service industry, according to an online statement issued by the State Council.

By 2030, the demonstration zone is expected to realize facilitation in terms of trade, investment, cross-border flow of capital, employment, transportation, as well as the safe and orderly flow of data, according to the plan.