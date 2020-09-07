Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China plans to launch 12 IoT satellites next year

(Xinhua)    16:14, September 07, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China will see intensive satellite launches for the country's space-based Internet-of-Things (IoT) network in 2021, sources with the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) said.

The CASIC is scheduled to launch 12 satellites of the Xingyun project, China's first low-Earth-orbit narrowband constellation for IoT operated by its subsidiary Xingyun Satellite Co. The company plans to send a total of 80 satellites into space to complete the three-stage network around 2023.

The first stage of the project was completed after two satellites Xingyun-2 01 and 02 entered their orbits in May this year. The satellites utilize inter-satellite laser links, which enable them to communicate over long distances and hence upgrade the real-time performance of communication services.

The second stage will see 12 satellites launched next year, further improving the project's global service capability, said the CASIC.

The space-based IoT will have wide coverage and allow easy connection in all weathers and multiple fields. According to engineers, the Xingyun project is anticipated to solve IoT businesses' communication blind spots born from the deficient coverage of cellular wireless communication networks.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York