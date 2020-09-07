Chinese company starts delivering order of 72 trains to Thailand

HEFEI, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The delivery of trains manufactured in China as part of an order of 72 trains by Thailand has begun, CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Co., Ltd. (PBTS) said.

Assembly of the first two trains was completed on Friday and they left the city of Wuhu in east China's Anhui Province, where the company's manufacturing base is located, for Thailand.

In June 2017, PBTS signed an agreement with Thailand railway for the manufacture and delivery of 72 trains, made up of a total number of 288 cars. The order is to be completed by early 2022.

The trains, to ply in Bangkok, are equipped with fully-automatic unmanned driving technology and comply with advanced international standards emphasizing safety, reliability and comfort, PBTS said.

They will be used for two urban rail transit lines, which will be opened in 2022.