18 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

EIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Sunday that 18 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Saturday.

There were 186 patients still being treated, including two in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 80,302 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Saturday, the report said.

As of Saturday, a total of 85,122 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.