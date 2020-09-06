Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Ten confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Saturday, the commission said in its daily report.

Two new suspected COVID-19 cases, all imported, were reported in Shanghai.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Saturday, the commission said.

Of the imported cases, three were reported in Guangdong and Shaanxi provinces each, two in Shanghai, and one in Fujian and Gansu provinces each, the commission said.

On Saturday, 18 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 2,573 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,397 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 176 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,122, including 186 patients who were still being treated, with two in severe condition.

Altogether 80,302 people had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 6,110 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,445 were discharged Saturday.

Also on Saturday, 17 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported.

The commission said 329 asymptomatic cases, including 320 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Saturday, 4,857 confirmed cases including 94 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 492 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,493 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 473 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.