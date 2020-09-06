Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Sep 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Nobel Prize-winning economist urges global cooperation on digital trade

(Xinhua)    14:27, September 06, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz on Saturday urged the avoidance of zero-sum thinking and nationalistic mentalities so that all countries can reap the benefits of digital trade.

Stiglitz made the remarks via video-link while addressing a forum held on the sidelines of the ongoing China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), underlining the need to strengthen global cooperation and multilateralism.

Noting that digital trade is a fast-developing arena, he called for the establishment of international standards to prevent the development of different systems for digital trade in different parts of the world, which would prevent its full benefits being realized.

"Unless we do something about international taxation, the risk is that countries will be deprived of badly needed revenues, and unless we do something about competition, the risk is that the digital monopolies will undermine the basis of competitive economy," Stiglitz said.

He said that, in order to achieve successful international cooperation, it is necessary to increase transparency "in the platforms, their algorithms, and in the process of formulating relevant rules."

Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the CIFTIS runs from Sept. 4 to 9 and has attracted about 100,000 attendees, with 18,000 enterprises and institutions from 148 countries and regions taking part.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York