Xi's discourses on risk, challenge prevention, emergency response published

(Xinhua)    14:11, September 06, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of discourses of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on forestalling risks and challenges, and responding to emergencies has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

The book, compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, is available nationwide.

It is believed that to carefully study the discourses is of great significance for forestalling and defusing risks and challenges, overcoming all difficulties and obstacles ahead, achieving the two centenary goals and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

The book, divided into six topics, contains 404 paragraphs of discourses from more than 180 speeches, reports, conversations, instructions and other documents of Xi between Nov. 15, 2012 and July 17, 2020, many of which are published for the first time.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

