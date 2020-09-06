Xi to attend meeting commending role models in China's fight against COVID-19 epidemic

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping will attend a meeting to commend role models in China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Beijing.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will present medals to outstanding individuals, and deliver a speech at the meeting, which will be held at the Great Hall of the People at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group and on xinhuanet.com. It will also be rebroadcast simultaneously on major news websites including people.com.cn, cctv.com and china.com.cn, as well as on news apps run by the People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television.