Xi's speech at symposium marking anniversary of anti-Japanese war, WWII victory published

(Xinhua)    15:23, September 05, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- A speech made by President Xi Jinping at a recent symposium commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War has been published.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech at the symposium Thursday.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

