Chinese state councilor stresses deepening reform to revitalize old industrial bases

(Xinhua)    13:24, September 05, 2020

SHENYANG, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong has stressed deepening reform of state-owned and state-controlled enterprises (SOEs) to contribute more strength for the comprehensive revitalization of the old industrial bases in the northeastern region.

Wang made the remarks during his inspection tour in northeast China's Liaoning Province from Wednesday to Friday, where he visited central and local SOEs to learn about their reform and business situations.

He noted that the leading role of the SOEs should be given more play in the revitalization of the old industrial bases.

On the premise of regular epidemic prevention and control measures, the stable growth of SOEs should be maintained to better secure the safety and stability of industrial and supply chains, Wang said.

He also urged the SOEs to make breakthroughs on core technologies to build top-notch brands.

